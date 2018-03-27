Viking seeks S$5.07m in claims from Keppel Singmarine in legal spat

VIKING Offshore & Marine on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary has sued Keppel Singmarine over claims totalling at least S$5.07 million for certain subcontracting works.

These works are to do with the design, supply and installation of a heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration system. Keppel Singmarine was the main contractor, and Viking's unit, Viking HVAC, was the subcontractor.

Viking HVAC is further claiming damages from Keppel Singmarine for "prolongation" of the contract period.