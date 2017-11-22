You are here

Viva Industrial Trust to be included in MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 8:41 PM
VIVA Industrial Trust (VIT) will be included in the MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index as of the close of Nov 30, its real estate investment trust (Reit) manager and property manager said on Tuesday.

The MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small-cap segment of the Singapore market.

With 56 constituents as at Oct 31, the index represents 14 per cent of the free float-adjusted market capitalisation of the Singapore equity universe.

"We are pleased to be included in one of the benchmark indexes for Singapore small cap stocks," said Wilson Ang, CEO of Viva Industrial Trust Management and Viva Asset Management.

"Since our listing in November 2013, VIT has grown in portfolio size, profitability and trading liquidity while delivering attractive returns to become one of the best performing small-cap industrial Reits in Singapore," Mr Ang said. "We will continue to build on our success and deliver stable returns to our stapled securityholders."

Companies & Markets

