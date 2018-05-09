You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Widening cracks in euro sends US dollar to 2018 highs

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar surged to a 2018 high against its rivals on Tuesday as a rout of the euro prompted traders to buy the greenback despite some concerns its rally may have been too quick.

Against a basket of rivals, the US dollar has surged about 4.5 per cent in three weeks as expectations that other major central banks would follow the US Federal Reserve in normalising monetary policy have been disappointed. The latest leg in the US dollar's run higher came as sterling and the euro came under renewed pressure, the former from waning expectations of a Bank of England rate increase this week and the latter from prospects of early elections in Italy.

President Sergio Mattarella called on Monday for Italy's bickering parties to rally behind a neutral government. Italy's two largest parties, the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, came out against the proposal. That pushed the euro down by half a per cent to US$1.18620, its lowest levels since late December. It is already one per cent lower since the start of the year, a big reversal from 2017 when it notched up double-digit gains against the US dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Tuesday, the US dollar extended recent gains and rose 0.4 per cent to 93.13 against the basket - in which the euro holds the biggest weight - as markets further cut short bets against it built up in recent months.

Some of the US dollar's biggest gains on Tuesday came against the euro and the Australian dollar which declined by 0.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. The sell-off in these currency pairs rippled through the foreign exchange markets and prompted investors to unwind some of the best performing trades this year. They include buying the Norwegian currency against the Swedish crown, which on Tuesday fell half a per cent.

Short dollar positions saw a further squeeze with latest positioning data keeping the greenback well supported. On a two-weekly basis, short dollar bets saw the biggest position unwind in six months. "For the time being there is no possibility of avoiding the US dollar, which is also due to the fact that the likelihood of an imminent monetary policy normalisation in other parts of the world is falling," Commerzbank analysts said.

But despite the US dollar's rally, the Japanese yen was still holding its own against the greenback and other majors indicating that underlying caution remained as investors focused their attention on US President Donald Trump's decision about the future of an international nuclear agreement with Iran. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Miyoshi affiliate Core Power bags two electric car contracts

CapitaLand co-develops kindergarten with local community in Vietnam

AusGroup to seek consent from holders of S$110m of 8.45% notes due October 2018

HLH's Q1 profit flat at S$4.15m despite revenue surge

Darco Water Technologies chief executive relinquishes chairmanship; board reshuffles

Stocks to watch: Ezion, F&N, Centurion, Perennial, Raffles United

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

MALAYSIA-VOTE-110759.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening