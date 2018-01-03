You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Wing Tai makes board changes

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 7:11 PM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuah

PROPERTY and lifestyle company Wing Tai Holdings has appointed two new directors to its board, while saying goodbye to a long-serving one.

Wing Tai announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel and Dr Zulkurnain bin Hj Awang(see amendment note) as non-executive directors to its board.

Mr Harvey-Samuel is currently serving as non-executive chairman of HSBC (Singapore) Ltd, having previously served as general manager, CEO of Singapore, at The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd. He will serve on Wing Tai's remuneration and nominating committees. Dr Zulkurnain was, until Nov 29, 2017, an independent non-executive director of Wing Tai Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Wing Tai also bid farewell and paid tribute to James Lee Kim Wah who retired from its board on Tuesday, having turned 80 years of age.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wing Tai's announcement described Mr Lee as having been with the company "from day one", serving as a manager in the company's appointed auditing firm and later being invited to join Wing Tai as a staff member.

Mr Lee served with the company for a total of 50 years, holding a variety of roles from finance to human resources to labour relations. He retired in 2008 as the group's finance director, but stayed on as its senior adviser and independent non-executive board director.

Wing Tai chairman Cheng Wai Keung said of Mr Lee: "James was the go-to man who was involved in every aspect of the business especially in its nascent years, and during the phrases of rapid expansion which established a strong foundation for the business. He was trusted by the founders, known and respected by government officials, business associates and the community at large."

 

Amendment note:  An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Dr Zulkurnian's name as Dr Zulkumain, based on a misspelling in Wing Tai's press release. The article above has been revised to reflect this.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening