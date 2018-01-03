Wing Tai names two new board directors

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
LEADING property and lifestyle company Wing Tai Holdings has appointed two new directors to its board, while saying goodbye to a long-serving one.
Wing Tai announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel and Zulkurnain Awang as non-executive directors
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo