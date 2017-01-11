You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yip Hoong Mun joins Metro

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 18:01
by
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

19-40567234 - 16_11_2016 - awdept17.jpg
PROPERTY and retail group Metro Holdings has appointed Yip Hoong Mun as group chief operating officer and chief executive officer of Metro China Holdings.
PHOTO: ST FILE

PROPERTY and retail group Metro Holdings has appointed Yip Hoong Mun as group chief operating officer and chief executive officer of Metro China Holdings.

This is part of the group's plan to further enhance its senior management team, Metro said in a news release on Wednesday.

Mr Yip, 55, has close to 30 years' experience in executive and senior management roles in strategic planning, operations, hospitality and property investment and development. He spent more than 20 years with CapitaLand Group before joining Metro Holdings.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
4 Car COE premiums rise
5 Falcon's ex-S'pore branch manager in the dock over 16 charges
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening