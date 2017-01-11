Yip Hoong Mun joins Metro

PROPERTY and retail group Metro Holdings has appointed Yip Hoong Mun as group chief operating officer and chief executive officer of Metro China Holdings.

This is part of the group's plan to further enhance its senior management team, Metro said in a news release on Wednesday.

Mr Yip, 55, has close to 30 years' experience in executive and senior management roles in strategic planning, operations, hospitality and property investment and development. He spent more than 20 years with CapitaLand Group before joining Metro Holdings.