You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Z-Obee seeks delisting from SGX

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 18:58
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

TECHNOLOGY firm Z-Obee Holdings is seeking a voluntary delisting from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), in order to save on administrative and compliance costs.

The firm has a primary listing on the Hong Kong Exchange and a secondary listing on SGX.

Another reason that it offered for the proposed delisting is the low trading volume of its shares on the SGX. It also intends to carry out future fundraising activities through the Hong Kong Exchange.

Trading in Z-Obee's shares on SGX has been suspended since June 2014.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

ISOTeam clinches 15 projects worth more than S$24m

Koda Ltd FY earnings up 147% to US$4m; EPS rockets to 14.39 US cents

DBS launches digibank in Indonesia

ST Electronics, Alpha Ori sign MOU to build smart fleet management system

GLP sells four properties in Japan for 51.6b yen

Winding up of Rickmers Maritime completed, notes to delist on Aug 30

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening