Z-Obee seeks delisting from SGX

TECHNOLOGY firm Z-Obee Holdings is seeking a voluntary delisting from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), in order to save on administrative and compliance costs.
The firm has a primary listing on the Hong Kong Exchange and a secondary listing on SGX.
Another reason that it offered for the proposed delisting is the low trading volume of its shares on the SGX. It also intends to carry out future fundraising activities through the Hong Kong Exchange.
Trading in Z-Obee's shares on SGX has been suspended since June 2014.
