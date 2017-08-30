Z-Obee seeks voluntary delisting from SGX

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
MOBILE handsets solution provider Z-Obee Holdings is seeking a voluntary delisting from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), in order to save on administrative and compliance costs.
Besides allowing it to focus its resources on business operations, Z-Obee said it intends to
