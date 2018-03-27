You are here

Home > Consumer

3 Michelin-starred 'Demon Chef' Alvin Leung to open Forbidden Duck in Singapore

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 12:42 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Peking-style roast duck from Cantonese restaurant Forbidden Duck.JPG
Peking-style roast duck from Cantonese restaurant Forbidden Duck
SOURCE: Forbidden Duck

alvin leung.jpg
'Demon Chef' Alvin Leung owns the three-Michelin-starred Bo Innovation in Hong Kong. Forbidden Duck will be his first restaurant in Singapore.
PHOTO: BO INNOVATION

sotb.JPG
Chef Leung is well-known for a dish he invented called "Sex on the beach".
PHOTO: AJOLLYAFFAIR.WORDPRESS.COM

THREE Michelin-starred chef Alvin Leung, the self-styled "Demon Chef", is set to open Cantonese restaurant Forbidden Duck in Singapore by April this year.

Slated to open its doors at Marina Bay Financial Centre, the eatery will serve up signature Peking-style and slow-cooked roast duck alongside classic Cantonese fare and dim sum.

Chef Leung, 57, who is known for a style of cooking he characterises as "X-Treme Chinese", only picked up the ladle - professionally that is - at age 40, and has several restaurants worldwide.

Just last year, he opened Forbidden Duck, Hong Kong, in Causeway Bay and Spanish restaurant, Plato 86, in Wan Chai.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He also owns three Michelin-starred, Bo Innovation in Hong Kong, and one Michelin-starred, Bo London in the UK.

Born in London and raised in Toronto, chef Leung joined the culinary scene late as he was previously helping out in his family's engineering business.

A self-taught chef, who used to sport blue-coloured hair and has his moniker tattooed on his right bicep, chef Leung is hard to miss in a room.

Known as a renegade in the kitchen, chef Leung is also famous for his take on fusion cuisine with a twist of molecular gastronomy, and a dish he invented called "Sex on the beach" (described as "edible pink condom" with honey and ham, nestled on a bed of "shiitake mushroom sand").

Priced at HK$68 (S$11.34), the dish was created to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS, with proceeds from the sale going towards AIDS Concern in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong-based chef Leung is one of three judges on MasterChef Canada, which is set to premiere its fifth season next month.

Consumer

Singapore biopharma firm ASLAN files for listing on Nasdaq

World's most valuable distiller tends to underplay heady growth

Novartis chief aims to double China sales on faster drug approvals

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

EY says Datapulse's haircare business 'not sustainable' on its own

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SMRT_270318_75.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68% to S$26m

BP_print5_270318_5.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

DBS Hack2Hire - hackathon image.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon

Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA starts work on new concepts for its Boeing 777-9s

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening