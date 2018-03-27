3 Michelin-starred 'Demon Chef' Alvin Leung to open Forbidden Duck in Singapore

'Demon Chef' Alvin Leung owns the three-Michelin-starred Bo Innovation in Hong Kong. Forbidden Duck will be his first restaurant in Singapore.

THREE Michelin-starred chef Alvin Leung, the self-styled "Demon Chef", is set to open Cantonese restaurant Forbidden Duck in Singapore by April this year.

Slated to open its doors at Marina Bay Financial Centre, the eatery will serve up signature Peking-style and slow-cooked roast duck alongside classic Cantonese fare and dim sum.

Chef Leung, 57, who is known for a style of cooking he characterises as "X-Treme Chinese", only picked up the ladle - professionally that is - at age 40, and has several restaurants worldwide.

Just last year, he opened Forbidden Duck, Hong Kong, in Causeway Bay and Spanish restaurant, Plato 86, in Wan Chai.

He also owns three Michelin-starred, Bo Innovation in Hong Kong, and one Michelin-starred, Bo London in the UK.

Born in London and raised in Toronto, chef Leung joined the culinary scene late as he was previously helping out in his family's engineering business.

A self-taught chef, who used to sport blue-coloured hair and has his moniker tattooed on his right bicep, chef Leung is hard to miss in a room.

Known as a renegade in the kitchen, chef Leung is also famous for his take on fusion cuisine with a twist of molecular gastronomy, and a dish he invented called "Sex on the beach" (described as "edible pink condom" with honey and ham, nestled on a bed of "shiitake mushroom sand").

Priced at HK$68 (S$11.34), the dish was created to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS, with proceeds from the sale going towards AIDS Concern in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong-based chef Leung is one of three judges on MasterChef Canada, which is set to premiere its fifth season next month.