You are here

Home > Consumer

Abbott said to agree to buy Alere at lower price

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 15:41

abott.jpg
Abbott Laboratories has agreed to buy Alere Inc at a lower price than previously offered, closing a legal battle over the merger between the two health companies, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people close to the matter.
PHOTO: ABBOTT LABORATORIES

[BEIJING] Abbott Laboratories has agreed to buy Alere Inc at a lower price than previously offered, closing a legal battle over the merger between the two health companies, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people close to the matter.

Abbott agreed to buy Alere at US$51 per share rather than the previous offer of US$56, the FT reported Friday. Abbott had sued to break up its earlier $5.8 billion takeover of medical-device maker Alere, arguing the deal target hid material information about legal and regulatory problems.

The transaction has been dragging on for more than a year as Alere disclosed subpoenas on bribery investigations, restated earnings and recalled products - escalating to the Abbott suit in December.

The new agreement, valuing Alere's equity at US$4.4 billion, was expected to be announced imminently, the FT reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Calls to both companies outside of regular business hours went unanswered.

The offer is 21 per cent more than Alere's closing share price Thursday of US$42.31. Abbott shares ended Thursday at US$42.67. Markets in the US are closed for the Good Friday holiday.

BLOOMBERG

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 HNA Group's S$1.4b offer for CWT may transcend logistics
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening