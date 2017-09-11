Adnoc could list stake in fuel retail business by early 2018: sources

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Dubai
ABU Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc) could list more than 10 per cent of its fuel retail business by early 2018 and one or two more businesses later as part of a major shake-up, sources familiar with the matter said.
The listing for Adnoc Distribution, which manages petrol
