Airbnb hosts who made illegal short-term home rentals fined S$60,000 in first case before Singapore court

THE two men who ran a business providing unauthorised short-term stays in a mass-market condominiumin the Holland Village area were fined S$60,000 each on Tuesday (April 3).

Former property agents Terence Tan En Wei, 35, and Yao Songliang, 34, had pleaded guilty to four charges earlier in February and on Tuesday were fined S$15,000 per charge.

This is the first case of prosecution for a breach of the Urban Redevelopment Authority's rules on short-term rentals. Rules making home sharing illegal kicked in on May 15 last year.

The prosecution had sought each man to be fined S$20,000 per charge, or S$80,000 in total.

In their business, the duo earned at least S$19,000 over a period of five weeks. They had advertised residential units on home-sharing sites like Airbnb and Homeaway as well as Web portals like Craigslist.

THE STRAITS TIMES