You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon cuts prices at Whole Foods by up to 43% on first day

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 21:22

[NEW YORK] Amazon.com Inc spent its first day as the owner of a brick-and-mortar grocery chain cutting prices at Whole Foods Market.

At the Whole Foods on 57th Street in Manhattan, organic fuji apples were marked down to US$1.99 a pound from US$3.49 a pound; organic avocados went to US$1.99 each from US$2.79; organic rotisserie chicken fell to US$9.99 each from US$13.99 and the price of some bananas was slashed to 49 US cents per pound from 79 US cents.

The items marked down had orange signs reading "Whole Foods + Amazon." The signs listed the old price, the new price and "More to come...".

Lori McNichol, a resident of Manhattan's Upper East Side, said she was doing her regular grocery shopping Monday morning and wasn't lured by lower prices. Still, she has high hopes for the supermarket's new owner.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I thought I could probably get things delivered, which would be exciting," she said.

Amazon acquired the upscale supermarket chain for US$13.7 billion, sending competitors such as Kroger Co, Costco Wholesale Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc reeling. Whole Foods earned a reputation for high prices, getting the nickname Whole Paycheck.

The cuts add another front to a price war that's already raging across the supermarket sector. Retailers from Wal-Mart to European-based discounters look to grab shoppers' attention.

The battle has shaved profit margins and prompted companies to look at new selling strategies, like Wal-Mart's decision last week to sell its goods on Google's online marketplace.

Shares of Kroger fell as much as 2 per cent in early trading on Monday.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

Kenya bans plastic bags in bid to fight pollution

Gilead to buy Kite Pharma for about US$12 billion

Update: APP denies plan to buy Eldorado Brasil

Indonesia's APP close to buying Eldorado Brasil

Retailer Perfumania announces recapitalisation, Chapter 11 filing

US broadcaster CBS to buy Australia's Ten Network

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ud8l5wbm3r1i1oetaeo.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire Hong Kong warehouse for HK$4.8 billion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening