You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon may rival Walmart effort for Flipkart control: report

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 2:47 PM

file6zkadqmjrtyj5sd073x.jpg
Amazon.com may put in a rival bid to acquire Bangalore-based Flipkart Online Services even as the Indian e-commerce market leader is in talks with Walmart for a majority stake sale, according to the Mint newspaper.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] Amazon.com may put in a rival bid to acquire Bangalore-based Flipkart Online Services even as the Indian e-commerce market leader is in talks with Walmart for a majority stake sale, according to the Mint newspaper.

Amazon has held early exploratory discussions to buy Flipkart, the newspaper reported citing unidentified people, who said a deal with Walmart is more likely to go through. The world's biggest retailer is closing in on acquiring 55 per cent of Flipkart through a mix of primary and secondary share purchases that could value the Indian company at US$21 billion, according to the report.

India is seen as the next big potential prize after the US and China with Kotak Institutional Equities estimating the online market may reach US$28 billion by 2020. The e-commerce battle in India has intensified as the burgeoning market lures global giants.

Flipkart and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment by the newspaper, according to the report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Existing investors in Flipkart such as Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners, Naspers and IDG Ventures are among those expected to sell much or all of their shares in India's biggest online retailer, according to the report.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Singapore smart locks startup igloohome gets US$4m Series A funding

Ad giant WPP investigating its CEO for 'personal misconduct'

Flavoured, low-alcohol Scotch? Distilleries test whisky's limits

Serious monkey business at Malaysia school for macaques

China injects 60.8b yuan into Anbang after fraud alleged

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

coe.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Transport

COEs end mostly lower

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX hires bond veteran Mark Leahy to head fixed income

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening