You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal

Expectations of Amazon's arrival have spurred French retailers to try to improve their own online offerings
Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Paris

US e-commerce giant Amazon has made further inroads into food retail in France as Casino's upmarket Monoprix chain became the first local retailer to agree to sell groceries via Amazon.

Future cooperation could extend beyond France. A source familiar with the talks said on Tuesday that Amazon and Casino were negotiating a deal in Brazil either partnering or selling Casino's local appliance and electronics chain Via Varejo .

Casino said the process of selling Via Varejo was continuing in Brazil with no new element to report and there was no partnership.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The French move, which is set to shake up the competitive local food retail market, lifted Casino shares as much as 9.7 per cent on Tuesday amid speculation that it could lead to a bigger deal later on.

Amazon's purchase of the bricks-and-mortar retailer Whole Foods Market for US$13.7 billion last year, and a deal for Amazon Prime to sell products from the British supermarket chain Morrisons, raised expectations that it would bid for a retailer or form a partnership in France.

Casino and Amazon said late on Monday that groceries sourced from Monoprix would be available in the Amazon Prime Now app and website through a dedicated virtual store.

The deal is limited to the lucrative Paris market and its suburbs, though Monoprix CEO Regis Schultz told a conference call that an extension to other parts of France could not be ruled out.

Asked if the partnership paved the way to other deals with Amazon, Mr Schultz said: "We do not discuss the future."

Monoprix is one of France's best-known store chains, with a network of nearly 800 upmarket stores in more than 250 cities.

It has a strong focus on quality and fresh products in the mould of Whole Foods, and is a key contributor to Casino group profit.

"We consider the Monoprix product selection as exceptional," Amazon France CEO Frederic Duval said during the call.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Mr Schultz said a model where Monoprix does the picking of the order in store and Amazon takes care of delivery was a "profitable" one for Monoprix.

Casino already has a delivery partnership with UK online retailer Ocado, signed last year.

The two deals were complementary as the Ocado technology will allow Monoprix to address the needs of its traditional clients with a bigger basket and seeking next-day delivery.

Clients of Amazon Prime, set up in Paris in 2016, are looking for fewer items and want express delivery.

Since the purchase of Whole Foods Market, expectations that Amazon could focus next on Europe have spurred French retailers to try to improve their own online offerings.

Carrefour announced in January that it would invest 2.8 billion euros (S$4.5 billion) in digital commerce over the next five years, six times its current investment. REUTERS

Consumer

Stella McCartney to take full control of her fashion brand

H&M has a problem: US$4.3b of unsold clothes

Turner unveils streaming sports service in challenge to ESPN

Clicks and bricks paving way for future of retail

Customers more satisfied with finance & insurance, healthcare sectors last year

Trial of Anbang's former chairman starts in Shanghai

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
4 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
5 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

yaohui-pixgeneric-1703.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Transport

SIA upscales regional cabin products with US$350m investment

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel ringfenced graft penalty from dividends for FY17, says chairman

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening