You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon will buy Target this year, Loup's Gene Munster predicts

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 10:12 PM

[LONDON] Amazon.com Inc.'s shakeup of the retail landscape may not be over, according to one well-known technology analyst.

The Internet giant will acquire Target Corp, Loup Venture co-founder Gene Munster wrote in a report highlighting eight predictions for the technology industry in 2018. Amazon made waves in retailing last year with its US$13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc.

"Target is the ideal offline partner for Amazon for two reasons, shared demographic and manageable but comprehensive store count," Mr Munster wrote, noting both companies focus on mothers and families. "Getting the timing on this is difficult, but seeing the value of the combination is easy." Market-share numbers suggest a deal would be approved by regulators, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc would still have a larger share than an Amazon-Target combination, Mr Munster said. He estimated a take-out valuation of US$41 billion, or a 15 per cent premium to Target's current value.

Predicting Amazon's next deal has become a common theme for analysts. In November, DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte wrote that Lululemon Athletica Inc may be attractive to the online retailer, while Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez recently catalogued a host of potential targets, including Abercrombie & Fitch Co, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and Advance Auto Parts Inc.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, Amazon may not just be interested in retail deals. Last month, CFRA bank analyst Ken Leon wrote that he foresees the Internet company company buying a small- or mid-sized bank in 2018.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

South African retailer Steinhoff 2015 results would have to be restated

Marks & Spencer sells Hong Kong business to partner Al-Futtaim

Oil's dream to expand in plastics dims as businesses turn to bioplastics

Oil's dream to expand in plastics dims as businesses turn to bioplastics

Macau casino revenue miss signals more volatility with VIP surge

Legal marijuana off to blazing start in California

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening