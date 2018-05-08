You are here

Aspen expands revenue-boosting therapeutic unit with new US$80m plant

[PORT ELIZABETH] South African drug maker Aspen Pharmacare will produce up to 3.6 billion pills a year at its new manufacturing plant as it expands its therapeutic portfolio, Chief Executive Stephen Saad said on Monday at the official launch.

Aspen, with operations in 50 countries, has restructured its business to focus on therapeutic products such as steroids, oncolytic and hormonal replacement therapy products, which helped to lift its first-half earnings.

Initially, the US$80 million facility will manufacture oncology products such as Alkeran, Leukeran and Purinethol, which are used for treatment of late stage cancers.

The facility will also produce Imuran, used for the prevention of organ tissue rejection in liver and kidney transplants as well as treatment of certain autoimmune diseases and Benztropine used to treat Parkinson’s disease.

Mr Saad said Aspen's strategy was to take part in the speciality therapeutic segment in order to gain a sustainable global advantage in the market.

"This not only creates export revenue but gives domestic security in supply," said Mr Saad.

Aspen said most of the products would be exported.

Aspen, Africa’s biggest generic drugmaker, has been expanding rapidly outside South Africa, where a heavily regulated pharmaceuticals market has put a cap on growth. The firm is a supplier and manufacturer of branded and generic pharmaceutical products, as well as infant nutritional and consumer healthcare products.

Aspen, which counts developed Europe as its biggest revenue generator, said in March normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Dec 31 rose to 872 cents from 692 cents, buoyed by a strong result from therapeutic-focused brands and positive performance of the pharmaceutical business in its home market.

