You are here

Home > Consumer

Bain, SK Hynix group ups bid for Toshiba chip unit to 2.4t yen

Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 14:03

[TOKYO] A group including Bain Capital and South Korea's SK Hynix has raised its offer for Toshiba's chip business to 2.4 trillion yen (S$29.66 billion) including a 200 billion yen investment in infrastructure, sources familiar with the matter said.

The offer by the consortium, which is led by the US private equity group and the South Korean chipmaker as well as Japanese state-backed investors, was higher than an initial offer of around 1.94 trillion yen, according to the sources who requested anonymity because the talks were confidential.

Bain and SK Hynix representatives were not immediately available for comment, while Toshiba declined to comment on details of the deal negotiations.

The move comes after sources said Western Digital, which was part of a competing group in final-stage talks with Toshiba, had revised its offer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sources said the US company would take a step back from the initial financing consortium to address Toshiba's concerns that a Western Digital stake could lead to prolonged anti-trust reviews.

It was unclear what its latest offer was, but sources previously said it was offering around 1.9 trillion yen.

Toshiba is desperate to sell the unit and cover billions of liabilities at its US nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Last week it said it was considering three competing offers including one led by Taiwan's Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn.

All three bidder groups have roped in Apple Inc to bolster their offers, sources have said.

Under their latest offer, Bain and SK Hynix offered to provide a combined total of around 567.5 billion yen, while Apple Inc would provide 335 billion yen, according to sources. Toshiba would keep 250 billion yen in the business, they said.

US technology firms and other Japanese companies were also expected to provide funding, while major banks were expected to provide a total of around 600 billion yen in funds, the sources said.

Bain would have 49.9 per cent of initial voting rights in the memory chip business, while Toshiba would have 40 per cent and Japanese firms would have 10.1 per cent, the sources said.

Toshiba's board is due to meet on Wednesday to consider the offers, sources said.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

Tory Burch finds English joy to soothe troubled times

Local brands, design talent set for boost from new initiatives

Fosun's booster shot rejuvenates Club Med's growth plans

Prada's first-half profits fall 18%

Apple-backed billionaire makes case to buy Toshiba chip unit

One big problem for Apple's iPhone is jaded Chinese consumers

Editor's Choice

Sep 9, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton unit secures private fund management licence in China

BT_20170909_KRBUNG9A_3078179.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Real Estate

'Hungry ghosts' not dampening GCB interest

BT_20170909_BRUNCHNEW2_3077799.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Brunch

Tech: No (wo) man's land?

Most Read

1 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Church buys Elite Building in collective sale
4 Changi Garden to be put up for collective sale by tender with S$196m asking price
5 AXA policyholders' data breached after cyber attack
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170909_BRUNCHNEW2_3077799.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Brunch

Tech: No (wo) man's land?

BT_20170909_FEATURE9-P_3073920.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Feature

The future of retail

Sep 9, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton unit secures private fund management licence in China

DOLLARS09.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

A bad week for greenback as Singdollar rises to 15-month high

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening