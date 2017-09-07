You are here

Home > Consumer

Barry Callebaut strengthens US gourmet business

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 16:50

[ZURICH] Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut AG has bought the ingredients division of family-owned US firm Gertrude Hawk Chocolates in a move designed to strengthen the Swiss company's high-margin gourmet and specialties business.

The acquisition, made for an undisclosed sum, comes as chocolate makers grapple with weak global demand as health-conscious consumers increasingly shun chocolate.

"The acquisition allows us to expand our product portfolio into new markets and offer an even wider range of products and services than before," Barry Callebaut Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said in a statement.

Barry Callebaut, which makes chocolate for major food companies such as Nestle and Unilever through outsourcing deals, also supplies chefs with premium ingredients through its gourmet and specialities business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sales volumes at that business rose 11.6 per cent in the first nine months of the company's fiscal year, making it the fastest-growing division. For the group as a whole, sales volumes rose 2.8 per cent.

The world's biggest chocolate and cocoa product maker said the Gertrude Hawk ingredients business had an ultra-modern factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and employed 370 staff.

The company, which had revenue of about 70 million euros (S$112.6 million) in 2016-17, is a leader in innovative processes for ice cream and bakery ingredients, Barry Callebaut said.

"We see the bolt-on deal as a good strategic fit and a slight positive news," Baader Helvea analyst Andreas von Arx said in a note. He has a "Hold" recommendation on the stock.

Zurich-based Barry Callebaut has been stepping up its acquisitions of gourmet food companies, an area where businesses are typically small, family-owned companies operating locally.

It announced the acquisition of Italy's D'Orsogna Dolciaria, which makes decorations for ice cream, dairy and bakery products, in July.

The Gertrude Hawk acquisition is expected to close in October and is subject to regulatory approval.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

McDonald's Japan adding stores as turnaround gains momentum

Gap closing hundreds of stores in shift toward Old Navy

Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv

Apple, LG said to discuss OLED deal for supplies starting 2019

Western Digital in talks for stake in Toshiba chip unit after an IPO: Kyodo

Toys 'R' Us said to hires advisers to help restructure debt

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IMAGE- BandLab welcomes Chew to the family.JPG
Sep 7, 2017
Technology

Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv

Sep 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M, Pavilion Gas tie up with PLN on small scale LNG in west Indonesia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening