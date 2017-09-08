Bell Pottinger Asia separates from Bell Pottinger UK, relaunches as Klareco Communications

BELL Pottinger Asia is now free to formalise its complete separation from Bell Pottinger UK and will be relaunching under a new ownership structure with a new name, Klareco Communications, it said in a memo on Friday.

"This underlines what we have been reiterating over recent days - that our team in Asia, is and always has been, a separate legal entity from Bell Pottinger in the UK.

"While the UK business is expected to go into administration as early as next week, the Asia business is entirely ringfenced and solvent.

"Our teams are intact, we continue to serve our clients and it is entirely business as usual," said chief executive officer Ang Shih Huei and Mark Worthington, its Singapore's managing director, in the joint memo.

Klareco means clarity in Esperanto, the international language of hope and harmony.