You are here
Benefits of globalised fish farming tempered by hidden costs
One problem is the spread of disease and new bugs, given market integration
Paris
THAT smoked salmon you bought for the New Year's festivities has a story to tell.
The salmon may have been raised in Scotland - but it probably began life as roe in Norway. Harvested at a coastal farm, the fish may have been sent to Poland to be smoked. It may even have
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg