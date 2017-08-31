You are here

Home > Consumer

Blackmores cuts reliance on China's daigou grey market

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 16:03

fa-china-blackmores-20170831.jpg
Australia's Blackmores Ltd, which has relied on the Chinese personal shoppers known as daigou for access to consumers in Asia's largest economy, is breaking free.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's Blackmores Ltd, which has relied on the Chinese personal shoppers known as daigou for access to consumers in Asia's largest economy, is breaking free.

The vitamin maker said this week it's now getting half of its mainland revenue from selling straight to consumers there, helped by a China export unit started just over a year ago.

The Sydney-based company's shares have lost about half their value since early 2016 as China moved to tighten scrutiny of the imported food supplement, disrupting the daigou grey-market business model.

Blackmores' fortunes could be turning, with the stock rising 19 per cent since its results were released pre-market Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It's "all about the Asian growth story," says Chris Kallos, an analyst in Sydney at Morningstar Australasia Pty.

Don't expect the daigou to disappear though. New Zealand's a2 Milk Co says they remain a "key focus" even as it sells more of its infant formula to Chinese consumers online.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

AstraZeneca sought to buy Japan's Daiichi Sankyo last year

BAT restructures as e-cigarettes go mainstream

Family-owned Indian drug factories erode US generic prices

LG packs image, audio features into new flagship phone

Australia's Harvey Norman profit surges 29% on overseas sales growth

First cancer gene therapy gets US go-ahead

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

qantas2.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Singapore's gain is Dubai's loss as Qantas tweaks Kangaroo Route

mas.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Real Estate

Average DC rate up 13.8% for non-landed residential use, 3.8% for commercial

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening