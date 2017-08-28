Can't afford to buy a US$3m Ferrari Enzo? Lease it instead

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
AS A boy, Bill Ceno dreamed of owning a Porsche. His parents bought him model cars. He obsessed over the 1960s cartoon Speed Racer. And in his spare time, he drew pictures of sports cars.
By age 24, he had bought the real thing: a 1978 Porsche 930 Turbo. It was 1985, and
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal