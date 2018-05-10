You are here

Home > Consumer

China ramps up checks on US pork imports

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA has ramped up inspections of pork shipped from the United States, importers and industry sources said, the latest American product to be hit by a potentially costly slowdown at Chinese ports in the past couple of weeks.

Some trade experts said they believe Beijing is sending a defiant warning to Washington in response to sweeping US trade demands made on China last week.

The stepped-up checks have even hit China's WH Group Ltd , the world's largest pork company and owner of Smithfield Foods in the US, and come amid increasing scrutiny of other US farm goods, including fruit and logs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ports are opening and inspecting every cargo that arrives, said Luis Chein, a director at WH Group, China's top importer of US pork. That compares with inspections carried out only "randomly" in the past, he said, significantly lengthening the time the product stays at the port.

The Chinese imports account for only about 2 per cent of WH Group sales. "The President has been clear that China needs to treat US agricultural products more fairly, and we are troubled by reports that China continues to impose unjustified restrictions on US products," said a US Agriculture Department spokesman.

Increased checks on US products are "not terribly surprising", said Even Rogers Pay, an agriculture analyst at China Policy, a Beijing-based consultancy. "In a situation where trade tensions are high, China will enforce every possible regulation on its books. It makes strategic sense to do so at this point," she said.

Late on Monday, China's customs agency announced that it was stepping up quarantine checks on apples and logs from the US after detecting pests in imports of the products at Chinese ports.

US President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on up to US$150 billion of Chinese goods, largely because of US allegations that Beijing misappropriates US technology through joint venture requirements, unfair licensing practices, outright theft and state-backed acquisitions of US technology firms.

Beijing denies those accusations. China's top economic official, Liu He, will visit Washington next week to resume trade talks, the White House said on Monday, after a US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin came away from a visit to Beijing last week with no agreement over a long list of US trade demands.

US pork is now sitting at Chinese ports for up to two weeks, instead of a few days, industry sources said. Most of the imported pork is frozen and not at risk of perishing.

The US is one of China's top overseas pork suppliers, shipping US$489 million worth of the meat last year. REUTERS

Consumer

AIA offers medical case management service

Nordstrom Rack says sorry to black customers of St Louis store

Uniqlo targets 1.2b customers with first store in India

AB InBev profit gains on beer demand from Europe and China

Walmart to buy controlling stake in India's Flipkart for US$16b

AB InBev profit gains on European, Chinese beer demand

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
May 10, 2018
Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Most Read

1 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
2 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
3 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
4 Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest
5 Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_100518_18.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM

BP_Najib Razak_100518_22.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Scandal-plagued PM Najib toppled by his mentor

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

May 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRNetGroup, Japan Foods, Frasers Logistics Trust, Frasers Property, China Aviation Oil

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening