China Star Food signs products deal with Walmart China

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 18:08
12_40804919 - 08_12_2016 - WAL-MART MEXICO-INVESTMENT_.jpg
CHINA Star Food Group has inked an agreement to expand its products to 419 Walmart stores in China making them available in more than 19 provinces there.
This is the group's first breakthrough into a national hypermarket chain that will enable the firm to tap a wider customer base and expand into other mega markets in China, said China Star Food's executive chairman and chief executive, Liang Chengwang.

Five of the group's best selling products have been selling in Walmart China since 2016 and the group has engaged a distributor who is familiar with the operations of Walmart China to move sales and replenish the products on the shelves in a timely manner, said the firm in a statement.

The counter fell 0.9 Singapore cent or nearly 5 per cent to finish at 17.6 Singapore cents on Thursday.

