China's JD.com partners Qihoo to win more customers

Beijing
JD.COM INC on Thursday said it has reached a deal to sell goods through the popular browser, search engine and app store of Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd, as China's second-biggest e-commerce firm seeks new ways of attracting users.
JD said it will share data with Qihoo 360
