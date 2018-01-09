You are here

Home > Consumer

Denmark's Novo Nordisk offers 2.6b euros for Belgian biotech group Ablynx

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 4:07 PM

[BRUSSELS] Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Monday it had made a 2.6 billion euros (S$4.16 billion) bid for Belgian biotech group Ablynx, the latest offer by a big pharmaceutical company for a Belgian biotech firm.

Ablynx already rejected an offer by the Danish group on Dec 14 and Novo Nordisk said the new bid, made on Dec 22, was some 14 per cent higher. The Belgian company was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

"Novo Nordisk regrets that the board of directors of Ablynx has so far declined to engage in any discussions, despite the proposals which have been put forward," it said in a statement.

The Danish company said it would pay 28.00 euros per share in cash for Ablynx and an additional 2.50 euros per share if certain conditions related to its research portfolio were met.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ablynx's shares have almost doubled in price in the past 12 months, buoyed by successful medical trial data. They closed at 21.20 euros on Friday.

Ablynx specialises in researching novel drugs based on nano-bodies found in the immune systems of llamas and alpacas, for which it partners with several of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms.

Its products, which are all still undergoing medical trials, target many different diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis or cancer.

An acquisition would be the first by Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, who took over a year ago. He has said the firm needs external innovation to broaden its product line-up.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest diabetes company, has sat out a rash of deal-making that has gripped the rest of the drugs industry in recent years. It has instead focused on its market-leading position making insulin and other diabetes treatments.

In March, the company approached Global Blood Therapeutics , a US biotechnology company focused on serious blood disorders, to discuss a potential takeover.

Tax breaks and other incentives have created a thriving biotech industry in Belgium, with many companies spun off from university projects now listed on the local stock exchange.

Last week, Japan's Takeda bid 520 million euros for Belgian cell therapy group Tigenix.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Mothercare plummets in latest UK retail Christmas disaster

Tech faithful gather to worship at mecca of innovation

Sanofi to market new haemophilia drug in deal with Alnylam

LG Electronics' Q4 profit estimate misses expectations, shares slide

Former top Visa executive Ooi Huey Tyng starts work at Grab to steer e-payments push

Baltimore gets top ranking that no city wants: #1 in bed bugs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
5 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

india.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago

BP_NOBLE_080118_55.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group puts final amount from sale of US gas and power unit at US$168m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening