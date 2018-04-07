Fashion company Nine West files for bankruptcy; to sell some brands

[BENGALURU] US footwear and apparel company Nine West Holdings filed for bankruptcy on Friday and said it would sell its Nine West and Bandolino footwear and handbag business to Authentic Brands Group.

Nine West, which owns brands such as Anne Klein and Gloria Vanderbilt, said it had received US$300 million in debtor-in-possession financing and had entered a restructuring agreement.

Reuters had reported of Nine West's plans on Thursday.

