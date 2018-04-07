You are here

Home > Consumer

Fashion company Nine West files for bankruptcy; to sell some brands

Sat, Apr 07, 2018 - 7:23 AM

[BENGALURU] US footwear and apparel company Nine West Holdings filed for bankruptcy on Friday and said it would sell its Nine West and Bandolino footwear and handbag business to Authentic Brands Group.

Nine West, which owns brands such as Anne Klein and Gloria Vanderbilt, said it had received US$300 million in debtor-in-possession financing and had entered a restructuring agreement.

Reuters had reported of Nine West's plans on Thursday.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Chinese sperm bank gets political with donors

Levi Strauss sues LVMH's Kenzo over jeans pocket tab

SMRT-backed firm makes pact with Mobike over transport app

How can one art photograph have four very different price tags?

Everything you need to know about Fortnite and why it's so popular

Britain's sugar tax on soft drinks comes into effect

Editor's Choice

BT_20180407_JLASEAN7_3384440.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Amid trade tensions, Asean seeks integration

Apr 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

New Noble has 'zero chance of success': Iceberg

BT_20180407_NRBRUNCHPIECE_3384258.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Brunch

Piloting the digital flight path

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
4 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

06648845.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution

2015-08-31T182416Z_754810377_TM3EB8V0YCW01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

American companies in China prepare to be squeezed

cs-generic-AnsonRd04.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS reminds FIs to be on alert for fraudulent fund transfers

BT_20180407_STGRAB7_3384531.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Transport

Deactivation of Uber app pushed from April 8 to 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening