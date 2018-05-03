You are here

Home > Consumer

Fitbit sees weak tracker sales hitting second-quarter revenue

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 12:26 PM

file6xc3q1fo59l1ahri166n.jpg
Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as the company expects further sales declines for its fitness tracking devices.

[BENGALURU] Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as the company expects further sales declines for its fitness tracking devices.

The company's core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung, that are relatively new entries in the wearable market but control a large and loyal customer base in electronics.

Shares fell 5.1 per cent to US$5.22 in extended trading after the company missed first-quarter sales estimates, selling 2.2 million devices, compared with 2.33 million expected by analysts, according to financial data analytics firm FactSet.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is true that growth for trackers continues to slow as consumer preferences shift to more advanced devices and particularly in the first quarter, the decline was compounded," Chief Executive Officer James Park told Reuters in post-earnings call.

Mr Park said Fitbit will ramp up manufacturing capacity to meet expected higher demand for smartwatches and sees revenue from that business exceeding tracker revenue in the second half.

The company, which launched Versa worldwide in April, is hoping the smartwatch would have more of a mass appeal than its Ionic device.

New products introduced in the last 12 months accounted for 34 per cent of device sales, but failed to offset the drop in sales of older fitness trackers.

Fitbit said it expects current-quarter revenue to be in a range of US$275 million to US$295 million, below analysts' estimate of US$309.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net loss widened to US$80.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$60.1 million, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 17 cents, smaller than estimate of 19 cents.

Revenue fell 17 per cent to US$247.9 million, but topped estimate of US$247.3 million.

REUTERS

Consumer

North America and China drive Adidas growth but Reebok slips

Estee Lauder CEO Freda says 'sorry' for deception over testing

Amazon launches own pet product brand, Wag; starts with food

MyRepublic named StarHub's first mobile virtual network operator

First US death in romaine lettuce E.coli outbreak

Uncertain future for SJM as Stanley Ho prepares departure

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
May 3, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening