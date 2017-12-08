Fosun to list tourism arm to raise US$500m; HK likely to be listing venue

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Hong Kong
CHINESE conglomerate Fosun International is in talks with banks to list its tourism business, which includes French resort chain Club Med, to raise at least US$500 million, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.
Fosun Tourism & Culture
