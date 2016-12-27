You are here
Fox News stays resilient in a year of challenges
Network has shown the ability to attract and keep viewers even after the US election
Los Angeles
FOX News, which survived an internal crisis and a challenge from CNN during the presidential campaign, is showing its resiliency post-election as well. The conservative-leaning network, the most-watched cable TV channel this year, has done a better job keeping the viewers it
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg