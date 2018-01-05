You are here

French dairy giant Lactalis to buy Icelandic style skyr yogurt maker siggi's

Fri, Jan 05, 2018

[GDYNIA] French dairy giant Lactalis said on Friday it has agreed to buy siggi's, the US-based maker of Icelandic style skyr yogurts, for an undisclosed price.

After moving to New York from Iceland, Siggi Hilmarsson found American yogurt too sweet and artificial for his liking and later went on to establish his own company siggi's in 2005.

siggi's products are available at Whole Foods market, Publix, Target, Wegmans and Starbucks stores.

siggi's will continue to operate from its New York City office and remain a standalone company under the leadership of Hilmarsson, Lactalis said in a statement.

Privately held Lactalis is one of the world's largest dairy companies, reporting annual sales of around 17 billion euros (S$27.2 billion).

Separately, Swiss milk processor Emmi said it decided to sell its 22 per cent stake in siggi's to Lactalis.

