General Electric revenue falls 1%

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 19:02

General Electric Co reported a 1 percent decline in quarterly revenue on Friday, hurt by lower sales in its oil and gas and lighting businesses.
However, earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to US$858 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$248 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 10 US cents from 3 US cents.

Total revenue fell to US$27.66 billion from US$27.85 billion.

