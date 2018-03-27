You are here

Home > Consumer

Glaxo to buy Novartis consumer venture stake for US$13b

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 2:12 PM

BP_GlaxoSmithKline_270318_95.jpg
GlaxoSmithKline (GSX), the UK pharmaceutical giant, agreed to buy Novartis's stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture in a US$13 billion deal a week after withdrawing from the bidding for Pfizer's consumer unit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] GlaxoSmithKline (GSX), the UK pharmaceutical giant, agreed to buy Novartis's stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture in a US$13 billion deal a week after withdrawing from the bidding for Pfizer's consumer unit.

The sale of the 36.5 per cent stake in its venture, which was formed in 2015, should close in the second quarter, the Basel, Switzerland-based drugmaker said on Tuesday in a statement.

"While our consumer healthcare joint venture with GSK is progressing well, the time is right for Novartis to divest a non-core asset at an attractive price," Novartis chief executive officer Vas Narasimhan said in the statement.

The sale will also strengthen Novartis's ability to drive shareholder returns and make bolt-on acquisitions, Mr Narasimhan also said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Glaxo pulled out of the contest for Pfizer's consumer-health unit last week in a development that leaves the US drugmaker with dwindling options to dispose of the business that's valued at as much as US$20 billion.

One factor in Glaxo's decision not to pay the price Pfizer wanted was a potential transaction to buy out the Novartis holding, analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence wrote last week. Glaxo has said it would be interested in acquiring the stake if Novartis exercised its option to sell.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Singapore biopharma firm ASLAN files for listing on Nasdaq

3 Michelin-starred 'Demon Chef' Alvin Leung to open Forbidden Duck in Singapore

World's most valuable distiller tends to underplay heady growth

Novartis chief aims to double China sales on faster drug approvals

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SMRT_270318_75.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68% to S$26m

Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS expected to tighten monetary policy in April: poll

BP_print5_270318_5.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

DBS Hack2Hire - hackathon image.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening