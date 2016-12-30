You are here

Head of Japan's largest ad agency to quit over suicide of young worker

Her death, due to overwork, has prompted raids on Dentsu offices
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161230_TADA_2667620.jpg
Mr Ishii's resignation comes as Prime Minister Abe is pushing a wide-reaching campaign to reform Japan's employment laws.

Tokyo

THE president of Dentsu Inc, Japan's largest advertising agency, will step down over the "death by overwork" of a young employee, a suicide which has prompted official probes and fresh hand-wringing over Japan's overtime culture.

Matsuri Takahashi, a promising graduate of

