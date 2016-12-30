You are here
Head of Japan's largest ad agency to quit over suicide of young worker
Her death, due to overwork, has prompted raids on Dentsu offices
Tokyo
THE president of Dentsu Inc, Japan's largest advertising agency, will step down over the "death by overwork" of a young employee, a suicide which has prompted official probes and fresh hand-wringing over Japan's overtime culture.
Matsuri Takahashi, a promising graduate of
