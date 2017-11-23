You are here
Ikea re-issues recall of wobbly dressers that have killed 8 kids
Death of child this year signals that its 2016 recall campaign was ineffective, it says
Washington
SWEDISH furniture giant Ikea has refunded just a fraction for the millions of dressers it recalled after toddlers were killed by these toppling pieces of furniture, the company said on Tuesday.
More than a year after its initial recall announcement, the company disclosed
