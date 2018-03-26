You are here

Home > Consumer

India drugmaker Strides eyes sale as endgame after business ramps up

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 3:06 PM

file6zfmv27px9v12ku7bmbu.jpg
Shashank Sinha's vision for Strides Shasun Ltd, the Indian drugmaker he runs, resembles a three-act play: It opens with investment, then shifts to growth, and the grand finale: a possible sale.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MUMBAI] Shashank Sinha's vision for Strides Shasun Ltd, the Indian drugmaker he runs, resembles a three-act play: It opens with investment, then shifts to growth, and the grand finale: a possible sale.

Strides has already built one business, sold it for about US$1.65 billion, and is now ramping up its second. Chief executive officer Mr Sinha estimates the current one, focused on selling generic drugs on pharmacy shelves in the US and Australia, is now in its second act, though the ending for this one could be the same as the last.

"This is not a business that is being built for posterity, or for the third or the fourth generation of the founders to run this company," he said.

"The overall philosophy for this is that there will be a point in time when the value in this business is optimised and then we are obviously open to all options."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The drugmaker's current market capitalisation stands at around US$940 million. Mr Sinha declined to put a timeline on when the company could begin weighing a sale, and said he is focused on growth.

Such an approach would separate Strides' founder and controlling shareholder, a first generation entrepreneur named Arun Kumar, from most of India's other pharma barons, many of whom are the second generation or later to run the family business. The global pharma landscape has been particularly ripe for deals, with the value of acquisitions hitting a record in 2015 and remaining elevated the last two years, according to Bloomberg data.

"This is a highly acquisitive industry," Mr Sinha said. "We believe the next level of this business after it's kind of peaked out here is probably to be invested by somebody who brings a different value to the business, either in terms of technology or in terms of market access, or whatever else."

A company spokesman said Mr Kumar wasn't available for an interview.

Strides' current incarnation has carved out two areas of focus: picking off niche products in the highly competitive US market and becoming the largest supplier of generic drugs in the more consolidated Australian one. Mr Sinha says the US business should double its sales next year from about US$100 million last year as new product approvals ramp up. Deals already inked in Australia have Strides products set to be rolled out to about 40 per cent of that nation's pharmacies, he said.

For now, investors still seem sceptical. The stock is down about 40 per cent over the past year as a pair of earnings reports at the beginning of this fiscal year came in well below analysts' estimates due to delays on some key US product launches.

Nevertheless, analysts are optimistic. All 12 surveyed by Bloomberg advise their clients to buy the stock. Annual revenue should climb to US$646 million by 2020 from about US$515 million last year, according to the average analyst estimate.

"The investment cycle is now largely behind with the company having achieved a critical mass in its key markets of Australia and the US," Rahul Jeewani, an analyst covering the company for IIFL Holdings Ltd, wrote in a January report. He predicted an increase in both sales and profit margins and recommended buying the stock.

Once it executes on its business plan, Mr Sinha says Strides could offer other drug companies looking for acquisitions a way to diversify their own revenue streams. It sold its last business, which made complex injectable medicines on behalf of other drug makers, to Mylan for about US$1.65 billion in 2013.

Strides' own corporate group includes a biotechnology company, a specialist firm manufacturing drug ingredients and a veterinary business, which could all be ripe for investment after "unlocking value" from Strides, Mr Sinha said.

"There is a point at which the key stakeholders in this business, the founders of this business, will decide whether this has been optimised and they need to unlock value here and invest in the next wave," he said. "This is not a business being built for the next 100 years."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Scientists to publish first-ever land health report

Viagra rising: how the little blue pill revolutionised sex

One of America's oldest gun makers Remington files for bankruptcy

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

TPG Is said to near deal for US$1.1b Indian hospital chain Fortis

Singapore pharma on recovery path after worst output in decades

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
5 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

Mar 26, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory; STI down 0.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening