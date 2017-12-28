You are here

Home > Consumer

Innovative medical aid for Gabon's 'poorest of the poor'

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 12:12 PM

[LIBREVILLE, Gabon] "Here you're in the heart of precarious living," one of Gabon's first medical responders says in Kolo Ngoum, a grubby shanty suburb of Libreville that has seen no doctors in ages.

Residents initially express surprise at the arrival of an ambulance belonging to the SAMU-Social (Service for Urgent Medical Aid), but once they see stethoscopes and other common instruments, they smile with reassurance.

"This is a good initiative," says Natanael, in his 30s and sporting dreadlocks. "We thought all this was reserved for other people."

Launched five months ago, the Gabonese SAMU-Social is starting to take roots in the capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It offers free medicines and healthcare along with lodging and psychological aid for the "poorest of the poorest", according to its founder and chief coordinator, Wenceslas Yaba.

One of the teams was making a local visit to Kolo Ngoum, where makeshift homes cling to a bushy, filthy hillside.

"Everyone here lives in the dregs," Mr Natanael explains. "Carrying the sick up to the road on our backs is really hard."

Medical staff tramp sinuous alleys to seek out ailing people with no chance of a taxi fare, let alone a hospital fee.

One nurse calls to an obese elderly woman "who hasn't moved from her bed for weeks", according to her roommate.

The nurse notes that the woman "is suffering from hypertension and at risk of getting bedsores".

The time has come "to involve her family in moving her" to help ease her pains, she says.

"More than 38 per cent of the Gabonese population lives below the poverty threshold and 300,000 of these outcasts have no access to care," Mr Yaba said, though the equatorial country has long been a major oil exporter and is rich in precious woods.

With 115 employees, the SAMU-Social has a medical and psychological care centre in Libreville, along with a dozen ambulances and three shelters to help take in those in need.

Since July, the team has undertaken some 7,000 interventions.

"The SAMU-Social carries out the most pressing social work on the spot," Mr Yaba said. "Our job is to take charge of those who are most at risk."

As in France, which hosts the International SAMU-Social association with affiliates in former French colonies and many other nations from South America to Asia, a helpline is vital.

In Libreville, a free call can be made to 1488 around the clock every day.

"People call, we suggest they come to see us, and we take out an ambulance to fetch those who can't make it," Mr Yaba said.

The next step in care is to make the free dispensary available to patients via general practitioners and specialist doctors - very rare in Gabon.

When necessary, doctors visit the poor neighbourhoods or patients are sent on to hospital or care units.

The service is entirely state-funded and has so far received 587 million Central African francs (1.43 billion euros).

After Libreville, the SAMU-Social is set to launch in several other cities by the end of January.

"The idea was for the government to get as close as possible to those living in precarious conditions," the minister for national solidarity, Paul Biyoghe Mba, told AFP.

But some critics accuse the state of shirking its duty to fix the ailing public healthcare system.

"The approach is rather problematic and opportunistic in a country where nearly 80 per cent of the population could end up needing the SAMU," an opposition official told AFP.

"First our hospitals should operate properly." Mr Yaba rejects the criticism.

"We're not a parallel healthcare system. We facilitate the access to care," he said.

The project has the support of international SAMU founder Xavier Emmanuelli.

"Doctor Yaba has adapted the idea to Gabon's problems by going all the way into people's homes," he said.

"It takes it a bit further than the traditional model... And for now it works."

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

QAF to cease bakery operations in China, changes group financial controller

WeWork's chinese rival nixes 'UrWork' label in global makeover

WeWork's chinese rival nixes 'UrWork' label in global makeover

Mitsubishi Materials says push for market share led to data falsification

Nintendo eyes 20m Switch sales

As online shopping grows, UPS sees record holiday package returns

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening