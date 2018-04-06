You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan panel approves casino entrance fee of 6,000 yen

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

A WORKING panel of the ruling parties discussing legislation for so-called integrated resorts with casinos has agreed on a 6,000 yen (S$73.95) entrance fee for casinos.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito have also finished discussing other items related to casino regulation, sources said.

The government and ruling parties want to obtain a Cabinet decision on the draft legislation this month and pass it into law during the current Diet session.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, the public remains deeply concerned about an increase in gambling addiction. The casino entrance fee would apply to Japanese citizens and foreigners living in Japan. The government initially proposed 2,000 yen, but Komeito, which places great importance on measures to prevent gambling addiction, insisted on "about 8,000 yen at least", which is on par with what Singapore charges in its integrated resort projects.

The LDP then proposed 5,000 yen, citing Singapore's larger per capita gross domestic product. However, Komeito was unwilling to accept this at a meeting on Monday. In the Tuesday meeting, Komeito ultimately agreed on 6,000 yen.

The working panel previously agreed that there would be a maximum of three casinos, and that this figure would be re-examined seven years after the approval of the first one.

A prefecture or municipality that applies to build a resort will need to get the approval of its assembly and the agreement of the city, town or village where the resort would be. The panel also agreed that casino revenue would go to the national and other governments at a fixed rate of 30 per cent.

Japanese customers would be allowed three visits to casinos per week, with a maximum of 10 visits per month. Visits would be tracked using My Number identification cards.

The government and ruling parties want to obtain a Cabinet decision on draft legislation that incorporates the panel's agreements, and then submit it to the Diet as early as April. However, the Cabinet Committee, where the casino legislation would be deliberated, is expected to first take up legislation related to the new Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact involving Japan, Australia and nine other nations.

In response to public concerns about gambling addiction, most of the opposition parties intend to oppose the legislation and seek a thorough debate on the matter. WP

Consumer

How to save on wedding flowers

Samsung profit tops estimates bolstered by memory-chip demand

Facebook's Sandberg says data-sharing tool complied with FTC

BlackRock to exclude Walmart from some new funds over guns

Foxconn to produce blockchain phone

Record labels cash in on Spotify's listing

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 15.6% rise in salary in 2017

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening