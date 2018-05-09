You are here

Home > Consumer

Judge orders cancer warning for coffee sold in California

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 6:41 AM

FILES-US-CALIFORNIA-COFFEE-CANCER-223237.jpg
A Los Angeles judge has held up a ruling ordering Starbucks and other roasters to carry a cancer warning label on coffee sold in California.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] A Los Angeles judge has held up a ruling ordering Starbucks and other roasters to carry a cancer warning label on coffee sold in California.

Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle on Monday finalized an earlier decision he had rendered in a case pitting a little-known nonprofit group against some 90 companies that make or sell coffee.

In his ruling, Judge Berle said that the companies, including Starbucks Corp., Keurig Green Mountain Inc. and Peet's Operating Co, failed to prove that the health benefits from drinking coffee outweighed the risk from a cancer-causing chemical produced during the roasting process.

The Council for Education and Research on Toxics had filed suit against the companies in 2010 under a three-decade-old law that requires firms to put warning labels on products that can cause cancer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group argued that acrylamide, a flavourless chemical found in most types of coffee, is among hundreds of chemicals listed in California as potentially causing cancer or being harmful to health.

The defendants in the case did not dispute that acrylamide was found in coffee but argued the substance did not pose a health risk and was a natural byproduct of the roasting process.

They said the benefits of drinking coffee outweighed the risk.

The judge, however, found that "defendants did not offer substantial evidence to quantify any minimum amount of acrylamide in coffee that might be necessary" for sound considerations of public health.

Several defendants in the case, including 7-Eleven, had agreed to settle before the judge's decision and to post cancer-warning signs for customers buying coffee.

But others, including Starbucks, decided to wait for the court ruling.

Attorney Raphael Metzger, who is representing the non-profit, said most of the parties have now agreed to take part in mediation to resolve the matter.

He said if a settlement is not reached, coffee makers face stiff civil penalties.

Apart from coffee, acrylamide is found in other foods cooked at high temperature, including potato chips, french fries and crackers.

AFP

Consumer

Chinese fashion e-commerce firm Meili seeks US$500m in US IPO: sources

CapitaLand co-develops kindergarten with local community in Vietnam

Racial discrimination among trials and tribulations faced by US Airbnb guests

Disney teases possibility of more 'Avengers' movies

Google pitches artificial intelligence to help unplug people from smartphones

F&N's Q2 earnings quadruple on contributions from associated company

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

MALAYSIA-VOTE-110759.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening