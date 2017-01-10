You are here
Koreans driven crazy as egg prices surge
Serious bird flu outbreak in country results in millions of birds culled and costs soaring
Seoul
IN A PACKED stall in one of Seoul's traditional eateries, patrons feast on egg-rich Korean pancakes washed down with beer. Despite the booming business, the owner of the restaurant, Kim Kang-ock, looks on in dismay.
"Soaring egg prices are driving me crazy as it's about to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg