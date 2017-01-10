You are here

Home > Consumer

Koreans driven crazy as egg prices surge

Serious bird flu outbreak in country results in millions of birds culled and costs soaring
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 05:50

Seoul

IN A PACKED stall in one of Seoul's traditional eateries, patrons feast on egg-rich Korean pancakes washed down with beer. Despite the booming business, the owner of the restaurant, Kim Kang-ock, looks on in dismay.

"Soaring egg prices are driving me crazy as it's about to

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening