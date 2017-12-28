Kweichow Moutai to raise prices of its popular liquor by 18%

Kweichow Moutai Co will raise the factory-gate price of its core liquor product by an average 18 per cent in 2018, the first time in five years that the world's most valuable liquor maker has lifted the selling price of its widely popular signature drink.

The Chinese company also expects total profit to rise about 58 per cent for the current year, according to a statement. It said it is targeting revenue growth of more than 10 per cent for next year.

BLOOMBERG