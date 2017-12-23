You are here

Home > Consumer

'Last Jedi' toy sales outshining 'Force Awakens': Funko CEO

Sat, Dec 23, 2017 - 11:07 AM

[NEW YORK] Funko Inc, the toymaker that went public last month, isn't seeing signs of Star Wars fatigue.

The company's sales of Star Wars products are above what they were in 2015, when the last major installment of the sci-fi series came out, according to chief executive officer Brian Mariotti.

The toy industry has fretted that demand for Star Wars products would peak quickly and then fade after the franchise's renaissance under Walt Disney Co.

The Force Awakens, the seventh episode in the series, debuted in 2015, followed by The Last Jedi this year. And there was a spinoff movie, Rogue One, in 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Even with that saturation, Funko's Star Wars products are surging, Mariotti said in an interview.

"We are definitely up," he said. "That is a little bit of surprise, because of just how pent-up the demand was on episode seven after not having Star Wars movies for so long."

Funko, which is best known for its large-headed Pop figurines, has over 1,000 licenses of entertainment brands. Its catalog spans from big franchises like Star Wars and Marvel to more niche titles such as The Golden Girls.

The company had a rocky market debut, with the stock falling about 50 per cent since its initial public offering. But Funko sees international sales helping fuel growth.

Its business model relies on speed, and the company often puts out items based on characters or plot lines that it didn't know about until seeing the film. That was the case with The Last Jedi.

"We're rushing right now on a few," said Mr Mariotti, who has seen the film twice and planned to go again this weekend. "We think we are going to have a long tailwind with this movie."

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171223_JEHUTTON19_3234089.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Cautious politics in Indonesia as government tackles challenges

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

Dec 23, 2017
Real Estate

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell 2 Brisbane properties for A$77m

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013
2 Moody's reviewing Lippo Malls Retail Trust rating for possible downgrade to junk
3 Life insurers ride on bullish markets to sustain reserve ratios
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel, Ho Bee Land
5 Asia's most overworked country, South Korea, pushes for right to rest
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmkeppelcrop23.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

FILES-YEAR2017-FOREX-CURRENCY-BITCOIN-WIRELESS-052541.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise

Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

A bubble tea brewed from blockchain euphoria

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening