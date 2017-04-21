You are here
Lazada, RedMart and others team up for e-membership scheme ahead of Amazon's entry
Singapore
ONLINE shopping portal Lazada and online supermarket RedMart have teamed up with other online services in Singapore to launch a membership programme in anticipation of the launch of e-commerce giant Amazon here.
The programme, called LiveUp, will offer users benefits such
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg