You are here

Home > Consumer

Life expectancy in US drops for second year running; opioid abuse to blame

Mon, Jan 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

FOR the second year in a row, life expectancy in the United States has dropped.

It is not hard to understand why: In 2016, there was a 21 per cent rise in the number of deaths caused by drug overdoses, with opioids causing two-thirds of them. Last year, the opioid

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Organic Champagne making a slow fizz into glasses

Vending machines for homeless just launched in UK to debut in US

Facebook, Twitter face deadline in Brexit fake news probe

Trump tears into Amazon, urging 'much more' in postal fees

Woman who swallowed over 1kg of cocaine held at Phuket airport

With Hershey gone, Canadian town embraces mantle as pot capital

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_010118_1.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Government & Economy

2017 growth hits 3.5%; PM looks to new year with confidence

Jan 1, 2018
Real Estate

Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate

BT_20180101_RCCOL19XD5_3243266.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Stocks

Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance

Most Read

1 'Trump Slump' ahead for US stocks in 2018
2 Ripple's rise is poised to rain on Ether's 'flippening' parade
3 Keppel O&M imposes US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees
4 The other side of the economy
5 Japan's economy could get a boost in 2018 from Bitcoin
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_010118_1.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Government & Economy

2017 growth hits 3.5%; PM looks to new year with confidence

Jan 1, 2018
Real Estate

Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate

BT_20180101_RCCOL19XD5_3243266.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Stocks

Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance

BT_20180101_SKYLINE_3243193.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

At Skyline, one bitcoin gets you a limo pick-up, champagne, oysters, caviar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening