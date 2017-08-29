You are here

Home > Consumer

LVMH looking to turn historic Paris grounds into theme park

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 21:35

[PARIS] Luxury goods giant LVMH is to lead a 60 million euros (S$97.13 million) plan to turn the capital's 157 year-old Jardin d'Acclimatation into one of France's top three amusement parks.

LVMH, which has managed the park since 1984, holds an 80 per cent stake in a partnership with Compagnie des Alpes, a theme parks and ski resorts developer.

Paris officials last year renewed LVMH's concession for the 18-hectare Jardin d'Acclimatation in the west of the city, opening the way for a renovation of the garden and its attractions.

The concession contract runs for 25 years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Work will begin on Sept 4 and last until May 1, 2018 to build 17 new attractions, some of which will be themed around 'steampunk', a science fiction subgenre that takes its inspiration from 19th-century industrial steam-powered machines.

Compagnie des Alpes and LVMH, controlled by billionaire Bernard Arnault, want to raise annual visitor numbers to some three million by 2025 from two million at present, which would place it behind Disneyland Paris but ahead of Parc Asterix.

"Our goal is for Jardin d'Acclimatation to rank second or third among theme parks in France," Delphine Pons, head of development at Compagnie des Alpes, told a news conference.

In March, Arnault had also unveiled plans to renovate a disused public building near his Louis Vuitton Foundation which sits next to the Jardin d'Acclimatation in the Bois de Boulogne, near Paris' chic 16th district.

The Musee National des Arts et Traditions Populaires was built in 1972 but has been vacant since 2005, and Mr Arnault aims to turn it into an arts and crafts centre in a 158 million euros revamp by renowned architect Frank Gehry.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

Ford, Domino's to test consumer appetite for robotic delivery service

3 more NZ farms test positive for cattle disease

Thai online shopping binge is sign of Southeast Asia market size

Jailed Samsung heir appeals against conviction

Anti-inflammation drug may also cut risk of heart disease and cancer: study

Estee Lauder CEO denies takeover rumours: company 'not for sale'

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening