You are here

Home > Consumer

Macao casinos fall on China's currency scrutiny

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, Sands China Ltd down more than 3% in intraday trading on HK stock market on Tuesday after announcement of new foreign exchange rules
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 05:50

casino.jpg
Macau casino operators just cannot catch a break. Just as gambling revenue in the tiny enclave starts to recover from a two-year slump, concern is building that China's increased scrutiny on capital outflows will once again curtail spending in Macau's casinos.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong

MACAU casino operators just cannot catch a break. Just as gambling revenue in the tiny enclave starts to recover from a two-year slump, concern is building that China's increased scrutiny on capital outflows will once again curtail spending in Macau's casinos.

Galaxy

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening