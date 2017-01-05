You are here
Macao casinos fall on China's currency scrutiny
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, Sands China Ltd down more than 3% in intraday trading on HK stock market on Tuesday after announcement of new foreign exchange rules
MACAU casino operators just cannot catch a break. Just as gambling revenue in the tiny enclave starts to recover from a two-year slump, concern is building that China's increased scrutiny on capital outflows will once again curtail spending in Macau's casinos.
Galaxy
