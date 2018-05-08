Nestle pays US$7.15b to Starbucks to jump-start its coffee business

The deal will not involve any of Starbucks' cafes, but does let Nestlé sell Starbucks coffee in individual pods and expand sales of soluble coffee. The Nestlé name will not appear on Starbucks products.

Zurich

SWISS-BASED food giant Nestlé will pay Starbucks US$7.15 billion in cash for the rights to sell the US coffee chain's products around the world in a global alliance aimed at reinvigorating its coffee empires.

The deal on Monday for a business with US$2 billion in sales reinforces Nestlé's position, as Starbucks tries to fortify its place atop a fast-changing market.

Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood said Nestlé's third-biggest acquisition would enable the Swiss company to expand the brand through its global distribution network. Nestlé shares rose 0.5 per cent in early trade, having fallen by more than 8 per cent so far this year.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Seattle-based Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee chain, said it will use proceeds to speed-up share buybacks and the deal would add to earnings per share (EPS) by 2021 at the latest. Nestlé said it expects the deal to sell Starbucks bagged coffee and drinks to add to earnings by 2019. It will not involve any of Starbucks' cafes, but does let Nestlé sell Starbucks coffee in individual pods and expand sales of soluble coffee.

The Nestlé name will not appear on Starbucks products. A Nestlé source said: "We do not want the consumer to perceive that Starbucks is now part of a bigger family."

Starbucks, strong mostly in the United States, will have the final say on expanding its product range. Its chief executive Kevin Johnson said: "This global coffee alliance will bring the Starbucks experience to the homes of millions more around the world through the reach and reputation of Nestlé."

Nestlé and Starbucks are joining forces in a highly fragmented consumer drinks category that has seen a string of deals lately. JAB Holdings, the private investment firm of Europe's billionaire Reimann family, has fuelled the consolidation wave with a series of deals including Douwe Egberts, Peet's Coffee & Tea and Keurig Green Mountain, narrowing the gap with Nestlé.

Coffee is popular with younger customers who have grown up with Starbucks. A willingness to pay for exotic beans and specialty drinks means companies can brew up richer profit margins than in mainstream packaged food.

Starbucks said it now expects to return approximately US$20 billion in cash to shareholders in share-buybacks and dividends through fiscal year 2020. It said the transaction was expected to add to earnings per share by the end of fiscal year 2021 or sooner, with no change to the company's currently stated long-term financial targets.

In a statement, Nestlé said it expected the business to contribute positively to its earnings per share and organic growth targets from next year.

The company source said it would pay market-linked royalties to Starbucks after the initial fee. It will not buy any industrial assets as part of the deal, but could step in to produce in markets where Starbucks is not present.

Nestlé, which will take on about 500 Starbucks employees, said its ongoing share buyback programme remains unchanged. The agreement strengthens Nestlé's position in the US, where it is only the No. 5 player, with less than 5 per cent of the market. Market leader Starbucks itself only has a 14 per cent share, said Euromonitor International.

"Nestlé is far and away the largest hot drinks company globally, with more in sales than the next five largest hot drinks companies combined," Matthew Barry, an analyst at Euromonitor said on Friday, when the tie-up was mooted.

"But Nestlé's leadership position is less secure than it once was." Other big players like Italy's Lavazza, now the world's No. 3, are growing too.

Nestlé's new chief executive Mark Schneider last year identified coffee as a strategic area for investment for the company, known for its Nescafe instant coffee and Nespresso home espresso brewers. In the past year, it bought Chameleon Cold-Brew and took a stake in Blue Bottle Coffee.

Starbucks, which in April reported a global drop in quarterly traffic to its established cafes, has revamped its business to battle competition in its key home market.

Starbucks is rapidly expanding in China, which it expects to one day be its largest market. It also plans to open 1,000 upscale Starbucks Reserve stores and a handful of Roastery coffee emporiums.

Starbucks has long farmed out the retail distribution of its packaged products to a company more specialized in that process, but the partnerships have not always been smooth. Its 12-year relationship with Kraft Foods, for example, ended bitterly.

Nestlé, the world's largest packaged food company, is also not shy when it comes to partnering with rivals through licensing deals or joint ventures. It sells General Mills' Haagen-Dazs brand in the US and Hershey sells Nestlé's KitKat in the US. REUTERS