You are here

Home > Consumer

News agencies join forces for EU data journalism site

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 06:29

42122453 - 02_04_2017 - EUROPE-DEMO_.jpg
AFP is joining forces with Italy's ANSA news agency and Germany's DPA to launch a new website offering data journalism on the European Union.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] AFP is joining forces with Italy's ANSA news agency and Germany's DPA to launch a new website offering data journalism on the European Union.

The European Data News Hub will launch in June and offer text reporting, still and interactive graphics, photos and videos in five languages, AFP said in a statement Wednesday.

The website will be free to access and available in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

The site "aims to inform and inspire debate about events shaping the lives of people in Europe and across the world, ranging from the state of the environment to the impact of migration or unemployment", AFP said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Following the launch of the hub, other data journalism specialists and news agencies from across Europe will be invited to take part and contribute, creating a truly European data driven news platform."

The three news agencies will distribute the content on their networks, reaching a worldwide audience including newspapers, websites, TV and radio stations.

The site will receive a grant from the European Commission but will be fully independent editorially.

AFP

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening