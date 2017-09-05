Novartis CEO making surprise exit; CMO picked to replace him

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
London
NOVARTIS AG announced the surprise departure of chief executive officer Joseph Jimenez after eight years at the helm of Europe's largest drugmaker, during which time he reshaped the company with asset swaps and prepared the sale of underperforming divisions.
Vasant
